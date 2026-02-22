Punch-kun: abandoned baby monkey finds comfort in orangutan plush

It has become a heart-wrenching viral story worldwide: the life of “Punch-kun”, a seven-month-old Japanese snow monkey at Ichikawa City Zoo, after he was abandoned by his mother and rejected by the troop, leaving him to carry an “orangutan plush toy” everywhere and hold it close as a substitute for a mother’s embrace.

Online users have rallied behind him with supportive hashtags.

Most recently, there have been encouraging signs, with other monkeys beginning to open up and allow him to join the group.

The story of “Punch-kun” drew widespread attention after visitors to Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture, Japan, shared photos of a tiny snow monkey dragging an orange orangutan plush toy wherever he went.

Zoo staff later revealed the sad background: Punch-kun was rejected by his biological mother from a very young age.