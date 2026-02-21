Japan to subsidise snowplough introduction at airports

The move is part of the ministry's efforts to ensure stable flight operations and prevent passengers from being stranded at airports due to delays and cancellations caused by heavy snow.
The government's fiscal 2026 budget bill includes 1 billion yen for the new measure.
The subsidies will apply to advanced snow removal equipment, such as autonomous snowploughs and single-seat de-icing vehicles, which help remove snow and prevent snow buildup on aircraft.
The ministry will also subsidise the installation of sensors that automatically measure snow depth on runways, enabling artificial intelligence to notify airport staff when to start snow removal.
The new subsidies will be financed by revenue from the International Tourist Tax. The ministry does not plan to set an upper limit on the subsidies but will make decisions based on demand.
