Thailand named among world’s 20 most liveable countries for 2026

Germany

Germany is home to dozens of leading design universities, including Bauhaus University as well as major arts universities. In Berlin—recognised as a UNESCO City of Design—residents can regularly visit institutions such as the Bauhaus Archive Museum and the Tchoban Foundation Museum for Architectural Drawing.

United Kingdom

As one of Europe’s great cultural capitals, the UK has long been at the forefront of creativity and is determined to remain there—particularly through design driven by sustainability.

New Zealand

It is unsurprising that New Zealand scores highly for adventure, but it also performs strongly on social purpose—an area US News describes as helping build cultural cohesion. New Zealanders are known for their focus on the environment, human rights and religious freedom, and this sense of purpose often carries into architecture.

Denmark

Copenhagen—filled with modern furniture shops and Scandinavian interiors—has long attracted design enthusiasts. However, Denmark’s UNESCO City of Design is the high-tech city of Kolding.

France

With government-guaranteed social services (including healthcare, education and pensions) alongside deep cultural wealth—literature, architecture, film, dance and fashion—France remains a dream destination for lovers of beauty and culture.

The Netherlands

High-quality education, a strong public healthcare system and a cycling culture that helps cut air pollution all contribute to the Netherlands’ quality of life (Global Citizen Solutions ranks it sixth). The country is also known for forward-looking design and sustainability, reflected in headline projects and leading creative institutions.

Singapore

Singapore, a densely populated city-state, is recognised as a UNESCO City of Design. It has leaned on smart design solutions to meet citizens’ needs. In 2003, the Ministry of Culture established the DesignSingapore Council to promote socially responsible design programmes addressing issues such as homelessness, access to creative education and equality.

Italy

If cultural criteria alone decided the “best country”, Italy would often take the top spot. It has ranked first for cultural influence for multiple years in US News’ assessments and also places highly for heritage.

South Korea

Seoul earns high marks for sustainable design and is home to the Seoul Design Award, recognising designers, organisations and companies whose projects support a more sustainable daily life and harmonious relationships between people, society and the environment.

Finland

In Finland, happiness and good design are often seen as inseparable. Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for eight consecutive years, reinforcing the idea that design and wellbeing go hand in hand.

Iceland

Finland may be the happiest, but Iceland is often regarded as among the most creative. A national emphasis on education, innovation and storytelling has produced a society where a large share of the population works in creative fields—and many will publish books in their lifetime.

Luxembourg

With strong purchasing power and excellent public services, Luxembourg ranks at the top of Astons’ list and also appears in the top 10 of World Population Review’s assessment. Although it is landlocked and often overshadowed by neighbours, it is one of Europe’s most prosperous countries and leads the EU in GDP per head.

Thailand

With a low cost of living—especially compared with many Western European countries—Thailand has become a popular destination for digital nomads. Design lovers can explore ornate Buddhist temples and contemporary design spaces such as the Thailand Creative & Design Centre (TCDC) in Bangkok. Bangkok is recognised by UNESCO as a City of Design and hosts major events including ASA Architect Expo, STYLE Bangkok, and Bangkok Design Week, drawing international visitors with workshops, experimental showcases and food markets.

Brazil

Brazil’s creative foundations remain strong, particularly in Fortaleza and Brasília—both recognised as UNESCO Cities of Design. Fortaleza hosts Ceará Design Week each year, while Brasília is celebrated for modernist architecture that has attracted design lovers for decades.

Mexico

Like Japan, China and Brazil, Mexico has two UNESCO Cities of Design: Querétaro and Mexico City. Querétaro is an innovation hub that runs creative events highlighting its design industries, including animation, architecture and digital art. Mexico City is known for global design influence and a rich cultural scene across museums, food, fashion and music.