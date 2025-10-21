Bangkok soars 11 places to rank 33rd in Kearney’s 2025 Global Cities Index

Amid global economic turbulence and geopolitical tensions, Bangkok has proven its resilience and global competitiveness, rising another rank in Kearney’s Global Cities Index (GCI) 2025, securing the 33rd spot worldwide.

The city’s momentum continues after last year’s impressive leap from 45th to 34th place in 2024 — the largest rise among the world’s top 50 cities. Bangkok has now moved up another notch to 33rd in 2025, marking its best position in history.





Business activity drives the surge

According to Kearney, Bangkok’s improved ranking stems primarily from strong gains in business activity, which rose seven places. Notably, the city performed well in international business meetings (based on ICCA indicators) and capital market development.

Kearney’s report noted that regional trade growth also played a supportive role, despite global challenges.

The Global Cities Index evaluates cities across five key dimensions: business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement.