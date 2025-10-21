Bangkok soars 11 places to rank 33rd in Kearney’s 2025 Global Cities Index

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2025

Bangkok jumps 11 spots to 33rd in Kearney’s Global Cities Index 2025, driven by strong business activity and rapid digital infrastructure growth

Amid global economic turbulence and geopolitical tensions, Bangkok has proven its resilience and global competitiveness, rising another rank in Kearney’s Global Cities Index (GCI) 2025, securing the 33rd spot worldwide.

The city’s momentum continues after last year’s impressive leap from 45th to 34th place in 2024 — the largest rise among the world’s top 50 cities. Bangkok has now moved up another notch to 33rd in 2025, marking its best position in history.

Business activity drives the surge

According to Kearney, Bangkok’s improved ranking stems primarily from strong gains in business activity, which rose seven places. Notably, the city performed well in international business meetings (based on ICCA indicators) and capital market development.

Kearney’s report noted that regional trade growth also played a supportive role, despite global challenges.

The Global Cities Index evaluates cities across five key dimensions: business activity, human capital, information exchange, cultural experience, and political engagement.

Digital readiness and opportunity

Bangkok also demonstrated clear progress toward becoming a digitally advanced global city.

  • Data centres: Bangkok rose from 78th to 55th place, reflecting increased investment in digital infrastructure.
  • Human capital: David Uhlenbrock, Partner at Kearney Thailand, said human resources remain one of Bangkok’s strongest opportunities. He expressed confidence in the Thai government’s continued investment in talent development, digital infrastructure expansion, and regulatory innovation.


Future outlook: room for growth

In the accompanying Global Cities Outlook (GCO) report, which evaluates cities’ future potential, Bangkok maintained its 105th position, unchanged from 2023.

Kearney suggested that to climb further, Bangkok should strengthen its capacity for innovation, promote environmental sustainability, and advance social equality to fully capitalise on opportunities in the AI and data-driven era.

Top 10 global cities in 2025 (GCI ranking)

  1. New York
  2. London
  3. Paris
  4. Tokyo
  5. Singapore
  6. Beijing
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Shanghai
  9. Los Angeles
  10. Chicago
