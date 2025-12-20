Strict Control on “Liger” and “Tigon” Designated as Controlled Wildlife, Ownership Must Be Reported

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, has issued a new ministerial announcement designating “Liger” and “Tigon”, hybrid animals resulting from crossbreeding between lions and tigers, as controlled wildlife that must be reported for ownership under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019). This is part of efforts to address legal loopholes, improve animal welfare, and enhance public safety.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, revealed that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued an announcement titled "Controlled Wildlife Species That Must Be Reported for Ownership (No. 2) B.E. 2568." This announcement places ligers and tigons, which were previously not considered controlled wildlife or foreign wildlife species requiring ownership registration, under regulation. In the past, this allowed individuals to possess them without the need for permission or supervision, creating a legal gap.

As these hybrid animals, particularly ligers, are often larger than typical wild animals and can suffer from genetic defects, the new regulation allows the government to monitor and ensure appropriate living conditions, safety standards, and animal welfare practices. This move will reduce the risks of harm to both the animals and the public.