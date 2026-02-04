Fairly strong cold air mass lowers temperatures across upper Thailand

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2026

High-pressure system continues over upper Thailand, keeping North and North-east cool to cold, with cooler mornings in Central and Eastern regions, while South sees isolated showers and moderate seas.

  • A fairly strong cold air mass, described as a high-pressure system, is moving over upper Thailand.
  • This system is causing cool to cold weather in the Northern and North-eastern regions.
  • The Central and Eastern regions will also experience cool temperatures, primarily in the morning.
  • Temperatures on northern mountaintops are forecast to be very cold, dropping as low as 4°C with a possibility of frost.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Wednesday (February 4) says a fairly strong cold air mass is moving into Thailand, bringing cooler conditions to the North and the North-east.

Bangkok and the surrounding areas will see partly cloudy skies.

24-hour forecast

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) continues to cover upper Thailand.

This will keep the North and the North-east cool to cold, while the Central and Eastern regions will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

The South will still see isolated showers as a moderate north-easterly monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf will be moderate, at around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday (February 4) to 6am Thursday (February 5)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Partly cloudy
  • Minimum temperature: 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–25 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog
  • Minimum temperature: 15–19°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold to very cold, with frost in some areas
  • Minimum temperature: 4–10°C
  • Easterly wind: 10–15 km/h

North-eastern region

  • Cool to cold
  • Minimum temperature: 14–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
  • On mountaintops: cold, minimum temperature 9–11°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–30 km/h

Central region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 19–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Cool in the morning
  • Minimum temperature: 18–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • North-easterly wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves higher than 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Cool in the morning with isolated showers
  • Minimum temperature: 20–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–33°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: north-easterly wind 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: north-easterly wind 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres

Southern region (west coast)

  • Isolated light rain
  • Minimum temperature: 21–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • North-easterly wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre; offshore waves 1–2 metres
