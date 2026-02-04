Fairly strong cold air mass lowers temperatures across upper Thailand

24-hour forecast

A moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system (cold air mass) continues to cover upper Thailand.

This will keep the North and the North-east cool to cold, while the Central and Eastern regions will be cool in the morning.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

The South will still see isolated showers as a moderate north-easterly monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf will be moderate, at around 2 metres.

In the upper Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea, waves will be 1–2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.