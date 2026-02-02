Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak set to top 42°C this summer

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned residents of Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak to brace for a heatwave this summer, with temperatures potentially rising above 42°C after the season begins in late February.

The department forecast that summer would run from late February to mid-May, and warned that temperatures this year could be higher than last year, with Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak expected to be among the worst-hit provinces.

Outlook for summer 2026 by region

The department has issued its outlook for general weather conditions and peak temperatures by region for the summer of 2026, including Bangkok and the metropolitan area.