Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak set to top 42°C this summer

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned residents of Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak to brace for a heatwave this summer, with temperatures potentially rising above 42°C after the season begins in late February.
The department forecast that summer would run from late February to mid-May, and warned that temperatures this year could be higher than last year, with Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Tak expected to be among the worst-hit provinces.
The department has issued its outlook for general weather conditions and peak temperatures by region for the summer of 2026, including Bangkok and the metropolitan area.
Weather conditions
Hot and humid conditions are expected in general, with extreme heat in many areas at times. However, thunderstorms are likely in many areas intermittently, and there may also be gusty winds and hail in some places, which could help ease the heat.
Highest temperatures
41.0–43.0°C, in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket.
Weather conditions
Hot and humid conditions are expected across most areas, with extreme heat in many places at times — mainly in the upper parts of the region. Thunderstorms are expected intermittently, and there may also be gusty winds and hail in some places, which could help ease the heat.
Highest temperatures
40.0–42.0°C, in Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo.
Weather conditions
From March to mid-April, many areas — mainly the upper South — are expected to be hot, with rain in around 20–30% of the region. Sea waves are expected to be around 1 metre high.
After that, rainfall is expected to increase, especially along the west coast, where thunderstorms are forecast in around 60–80% of the region, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places. Winds over the Andaman Sea are expected to strengthen, with wave heights of 2–3 metres at times.
Highest temperatures
37.0–39.0°C, in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Weather conditions
Hot conditions are expected in most areas, but thunderstorms are forecast intermittently, which could help ease the heat.
Highest temperatures
38.0–40.0°C.