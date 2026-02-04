Why Korean cities are competing to host nuclear reactors

As the South Korean government has decided to continue new nuclear power plant construction, competition is heating up among local governments to host facilities once avoided due to safety concerns.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced on Jan. 26 that it would restart plans to build two large nuclear reactors with a capacity of 1.4 gigawatts each, along with one 700-megawatt small modular reactor.

It continued the policy directives set under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Although concrete support measures for host communities have yet to be finalised, local governments are already mobilising.

Residents in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, and Ulju in Ulsan are stepping up efforts to attract the two large reactors.

For the pilot small modular reactor project, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gijang in Busan have emerged as leading contenders.

This marks a significant reversal from the past, when such facilities were widely viewed as classic "not in my backyard" projects.

Now, the reactors are regarded as a way to address shrinking and ageing populations in cities outside the Seoul metropolitan area.