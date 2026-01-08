Vietnam PM urges 24/7 push to fast-track Ninh Thuan nuclear plant

It was instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice and other relevant agencies to complete procedures and documents in compliance with the law, and submit them to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for approval of a resolution on special mechanisms and policies for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project.

The PM assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the MOIT, the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (PetroVietnam), and other relevant agencies in negotiations with partners, providing timely guidance through diplomatic channels to address challenges in nuclear power plant projects.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology was tasked with urgently completing and submitting to authorities the list of state secrets in the science and technology sector by January 2026, and developing national standards for nuclear power.

Other relevant ministries, agencies, and localities were instructed to concentrate on resettlement, site clearance, negotiate credit agreements for the Ninh Thuan 1 and 2 nuclear power plants, finalise the nuclear workforce training plan, and develop a strategy for selecting partners with advanced reactor technology.

The Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, now located in Khanh Hoa Province, was approved by the 12th National Assembly in 2009. However, in 2016, the 14th NA passed a resolution to temporarily suspend the project.

In response to the country’s new development requirements, the Party Central Committee and the NA agreed to restart the project in late 2024.

The Government subsequently established a steering committee for nuclear power plant construction, which convened three meetings.

So far, ministries and agencies have drafted and submitted laws and related decrees to the NA and the Government to support the construction of nuclear power plants.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network