Japan to Scrutinize Impact of Trump's New Tariffs

The new tariffs were abruptly announced after the US Supreme Court ruled his reciprocal tariffs unconstitutional on Friday.

Tokyo plans to stress its policy of steadily implementing its pledge to spend US$550 billion on investments and loans in the United States, a pillar of the trade deal, and call on Washington to implement the agreement.

In a 40-minute phone meeting with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday, Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa urged the United States to ensure that Japan is not treated less favourably under Trump's new tariffs than under last year's trade deal.

The two also affirmed that their nations will work on the sincere and prompt implementation of the Japan-US agreement.