Japan to Invite Defense Officials from Pacific Island Nations

At the meeting, the third of its kind since it began in 2021, seven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Indonesia and the Philippines, participated as observers for the first time.

Japan's acceptance of defence officials will begin with three countries, including Fiji. They are expected to engage in exchanges of opinions and troop inspections during their stay of about a week in Japan.

Koizumi called on the island countries to strengthen bonds and build a self-driven, resilient region together.

