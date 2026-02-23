Japan to Invite Defense Officials from Pacific Island Nations

Koizumi unveiled the initiative in a lecture he delivered at a meeting with defence ministers from 14 Pacific island nations, including Fiji and Papua New Guinea, which was held in Tokyo.
In light of China's growing presence in the South Pacific, he emphasised the need for cooperation between Japan and the island nations across a wide range of fields, including strengthening cybersecurity.
At the meeting, the third of its kind since it began in 2021, seven members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including Indonesia and the Philippines, participated as observers for the first time.
Japan's acceptance of defence officials will begin with three countries, including Fiji. They are expected to engage in exchanges of opinions and troop inspections during their stay of about a week in Japan.
Koizumi called on the island countries to strengthen bonds and build a self-driven, resilient region together.
