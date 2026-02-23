People Gather at Palace to Celebrate Emperor's 66th Birthday

"I am truly grateful for your kind congratulations," the Emperor told crowds of people in an address at the event. "I wish you all health and happiness."
Also touching on the heavy snow damage across various regions in the country, the Emperor said, "I extend my heartfelt sympathy to those affected."
Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and currently a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba, attended the public gathering event for the Emperor's birthday for the first time.
Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple's daughter, Princess Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino's family, including Princess Kako.
They waved to the visitors with smiles.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, 26,973 people visited the palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Monday, including those who signed the congratulatory guestbook in the afternoon.
When the New Year's greeting event was held at the palace on January 2, a naked man crawled under the front-row barrier and was arrested on the spot on suspicion of public indecency.
This time, the agency installed netting on the barriers to prevent attendees from crawling underneath.
In the afternoon, the Emperor's birthday lunch ceremony, called Enkai no Gi, was held at the palace.
The Emperor opened the proceedings by saying, "I am truly delighted to share this celebration with you all," and had lunch with the attendees.
The Emperor then received congratulations from ambassadors of various countries.
After that, he visited the Sento Imperial Residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward with the Empress, where they paid their respects to Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko.
