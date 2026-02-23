Muang Thai Life Assurance overhauls Smile Club, shifting beyond loyalty rewards

In addition, members across all tiers will receive “Smile Points” to redeem privileges throughout the year, covering every lifestyle category — dining, activities, entertainment, health, shopping and travel — through more than 500 partner brands.

The programme also links health and value through “Fit Point”, a key innovation that connects “health behaviour” with “value” in a tangible way. Customers can earn points from health check results, walking or exercise, turning everyday self-care into premium discounts of up to 15%.

Convenience is enhanced by integrating both Smile Points and Fit Points within the MTL Click application, bringing services together in a single app.

At the launch of the new-look Muang Thai Smile Club, the celebration began with the return of “Na Aed” — a familiar figure from the club’s early days — who helped underline that, no matter how much time has passed, the activities curated for members are still “so many”.

This was followed by a spectacular show showcasing the full range of privileges available to members — travel, health, dining and entertainment — alongside special performances involving Bangkok Airways and The Coral Lounge; Thanchanok “Bebe” Ritnaka, a well-known fitness influencer; Mom Luang Kwantip “Chef Pom” Devakula of Kwantip Samrub Thai Dining; and rising actors Patjaree “Pru” Wanichwongwan and Narakorn “Diamond” Nichakulthanachot from Scenario.

Another highlight was a conversation with renowned Thai actor Nadech Kugimiya, appearing as both a presenter and a genuine MTL customer, sharing his perspective on the benefits of Muang Thai Smile Club membership and how they fit his lifestyle.

The event also strengthened the programme through leading partners who spoke about privileges prepared specifically for MTL customers, including Kanikar Viravan, director at Scenario; Cheewin “Boyd” Kosiyabong, songwriter and music producer; Mom Luang Phasant Sawatdiwat, food specialist for Exclusive Dining and Exclusive Events; Dr Urairat Siriwatvejakul, chief medical officer at the Health & Brain Centre, The Aspen Tree, The Forestias; Kesinee Janpha, assistant managing director at The Coral Executive Lounge; and Phurit Darakorn Na Ayuthya, acting deputy director of marketing communications at Bangkok Airways.

The closing segment featured experiences shared by Thai celebrity members Ranee “Bella” Campen, Romrampha Ploykhao (minivanture) and Natcha “Lily” Jaemmangkang, who recounted their impressions from taking part in club activities.

The event ended with a major group photo featuring the many partners in attendance, with Dr Sutee Mokkhavesa, managing director; Nadia Suttikulpanich, senior deputy managing director; and Chatkanok Lopthanomchat, deputy managing director of MTL, joining them on stage.

“We do not see life insurance as being only about emergency protection. We want to be part of our customers’ everyday lives. The new-look Muang Thai Smile Club and the tailored privileges from Muang Thai Life Assurance will be an important tool to help customers access good health and sustainable happiness, alongside risk management and stable finances, in line with our business policy that considers every dimension,” Sara concluded.

Muang Thai Smile Club members can start enjoying choose-your-own happiness and good-health experiences from today, and follow activities and other curated privileges across all lifestyles and needs via the MTL Click application (available free on iOS and Android) or the website www.muangthai.co.th.

For more information, call 1766 and press 4 for MTL, or contact customer service centres nationwide.