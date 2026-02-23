Muang Thai Life Assurance overhauls Smile Club, shifting beyond loyalty rewards

Muang Thai Smile Club, operated by Muang Thai Life Assurance (MTL), has announced a major revamp, taking happiness and smiles to the next level in line with changing customer behaviour across all age groups and today’s world.
Now in its 22nd year, the platform is stepping up from a loyalty programme to a full “behaviour platform” built around the core idea of “Happiness Starts with Smile”. The refreshed concept stands out with privileges members can choose to suit their lifestyle, covering both “Exclusive Privileges” and “Product Privileges”.
Sara Lamsam, CEO of MTL, said Muang Thai Smile Club was launched in 2004 under the slogan, “A hub of activities for the happiness and smiles of modern thinkers.”
He noted a familiar phrase often associated with the club — “So many activities, aren’t there?” — reflecting the company’s commitment to consistently creating happy, smile-filled experiences for members.
The latest revamp marks a new milestone for MTL’s valued customers, as the premiums they pay can be converted into “happiness points” simply by joining Muang Thai Smile Club, while benefits and experiences are elevated and made accessible to everyone.
“Because we are an insurer with life — we not only provide protection through insurance plans, but also care for our customers’ daily lives in every way, every day. There are claim days, rest days, eating days, travel days, party days and healthy days,” Sara explained.
He added that the company aims to deliver “Million Ways to Smile” — smiles in many forms beyond life insurance.
MTL is rolling out a new, more tailored benefits model, allowing members to choose the privileges that suit them and redeem them immediately. Under “Exclusive Privileges”, tier-based benefits are offered to Prestige, Beyond Prestige and The Ultimate members, with options across Health & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment and Travel.
Meanwhile, “Product Privilege” has been designed to align with each customer’s life plan and the specific insurance products they have chosen, whether health insurance, critical illness (CI) cover, ShieldLife life insurance (including whole life, universal life and term protection), or unit-linked insurance plans.
In addition, members across all tiers will receive “Smile Points” to redeem privileges throughout the year, covering every lifestyle category — dining, activities, entertainment, health, shopping and travel — through more than 500 partner brands.
The programme also links health and value through “Fit Point”, a key innovation that connects “health behaviour” with “value” in a tangible way. Customers can earn points from health check results, walking or exercise, turning everyday self-care into premium discounts of up to 15%.
Convenience is enhanced by integrating both Smile Points and Fit Points within the MTL Click application, bringing services together in a single app.
At the launch of the new-look Muang Thai Smile Club, the celebration began with the return of “Na Aed” — a familiar figure from the club’s early days — who helped underline that, no matter how much time has passed, the activities curated for members are still “so many”.
This was followed by a spectacular show showcasing the full range of privileges available to members — travel, health, dining and entertainment — alongside special performances involving Bangkok Airways and The Coral Lounge; Thanchanok “Bebe” Ritnaka, a well-known fitness influencer; Mom Luang Kwantip “Chef Pom” Devakula of Kwantip Samrub Thai Dining; and rising actors Patjaree “Pru” Wanichwongwan and Narakorn “Diamond” Nichakulthanachot from Scenario.
Another highlight was a conversation with renowned Thai actor Nadech Kugimiya, appearing as both a presenter and a genuine MTL customer, sharing his perspective on the benefits of Muang Thai Smile Club membership and how they fit his lifestyle.
The event also strengthened the programme through leading partners who spoke about privileges prepared specifically for MTL customers, including Kanikar Viravan, director at Scenario; Cheewin “Boyd” Kosiyabong, songwriter and music producer; Mom Luang Phasant Sawatdiwat, food specialist for Exclusive Dining and Exclusive Events; Dr Urairat Siriwatvejakul, chief medical officer at the Health & Brain Centre, The Aspen Tree, The Forestias; Kesinee Janpha, assistant managing director at The Coral Executive Lounge; and Phurit Darakorn Na Ayuthya, acting deputy director of marketing communications at Bangkok Airways.
The closing segment featured experiences shared by Thai celebrity members Ranee “Bella” Campen, Romrampha Ploykhao (minivanture) and Natcha “Lily” Jaemmangkang, who recounted their impressions from taking part in club activities.
The event ended with a major group photo featuring the many partners in attendance, with Dr Sutee Mokkhavesa, managing director; Nadia Suttikulpanich, senior deputy managing director; and Chatkanok Lopthanomchat, deputy managing director of MTL, joining them on stage.
“We do not see life insurance as being only about emergency protection. We want to be part of our customers’ everyday lives. The new-look Muang Thai Smile Club and the tailored privileges from Muang Thai Life Assurance will be an important tool to help customers access good health and sustainable happiness, alongside risk management and stable finances, in line with our business policy that considers every dimension,” Sara concluded.
Muang Thai Smile Club members can start enjoying choose-your-own happiness and good-health experiences from today, and follow activities and other curated privileges across all lifestyles and needs via the MTL Click application (available free on iOS and Android) or the website www.muangthai.co.th.
For more information, call 1766 and press 4 for MTL, or contact customer service centres nationwide.