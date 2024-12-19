Muang Thai Insurance secures CAC Anti-Corruption Certification for the fourth consecutive term in 2024

The certification is valid for three years, covering the period from 2024 to 2027. Representing the company, Mrs. Puntrika Baingern, Deputy Managing Director of Muang Thai Insurance, received the certification during an official ceremony held at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok on November 11.

Mrs. Nualphan Lamsam, Chief Executive Officer of MTI, expressed her appreciation, stating: “We are deeply honored by CAC’s continued confidence in Muang Thai Insurance. Our steadfast commitment to integrity and ethical practices, guided by the principles of good governance, is the foundation of our operations. We remain dedicated to fostering organizational growth while upholding our strong stance against corruption. Transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of our engagement with employees, clients, business partners, and stakeholders.”