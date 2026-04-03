IRPC, OR deny Surat Thani oil-hoarding allegations

IRPC and OR have denied any involvement in fuel hoarding in Surat Thani, after investigators examined major oil depots in the province and online speculation sought to link one suspected site to IRPC.

The issue emerged after the Department of Special Investigation, or DSI, inspected six large depots in Surat Thani and found one location suspected of stockpiling around 2 million litres of fuel. Social media users then circulated claims suggesting the depot belonged to IRPC.

IRPC has since issued a clarification, saying the depot in question is not owned by the company. It said its role in Surat Thani is limited to leasing oil storage tanks, and that it has no involvement in hoarding.

The company said it is responsible only for managing the tanks it leases and has no authority to supervise, control or manage tanks belonging to other operators within the same depot complex.

IRPC added that its oil inventory is managed systematically, with stocks clearly separated, fully traceable and not mixed with fuel belonging to other operators. It said its receiving and distribution processes continue to operate normally and in strict compliance with relevant laws, regulations and standards.

The company also stressed that it places great importance on operational transparency and is ready to cooperate fully with state agencies in checking data and facts so that the investigation can proceed clearly and comprehensively.

It reiterated that every stage of its operations is carried out in strict accordance with the law, regulatory requirements and official rules.