Energy Department steps up fuel distribution, joins DSI in Saraburi raid

Department of Energy Business is accelerating fuel distribution and ordering higher reserve levels ahead of the Songkran holiday period, while also working with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to crack down on illegal stockpiling, including the seizure of more than 31,000 litres of oil from an unlicensed depot in Saraburi.





On March 26, 2026, Sarawut Kaewtathip, director-general of the Department of Energy Business, outlined the outcome of a meeting of the Joint Management and Monitoring Centre for the Situation in the Middle East, which was held to address fuel transport problems.





He said the authorities had introduced several key measures.

Faster fuel distribution ahead of Songkran

As an urgent step, the government has reduced the proportion of fuel required to be held in reserve in order to increase the volume available for transport and enable broader, faster nationwide distribution.

It has also supported wholesale operators by supplying more than 7 million litres of fuel to jobbers, in a move aimed at easing congestion at service stations.

As part of Songkran preparations, fuel traders have been instructed to increase their reserves and prepare mobile storage facilities to cope with the expected surge in travel during the holiday period.

Production data as of March 23 showed that 90.7 million litres of diesel (B7) had been produced, with a further 43 million litres held in reserve.

The department is also developing a dashboard to track fuel transport from refineries to petrol stations, with the aim of allowing the public to monitor deliveries in future.