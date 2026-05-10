CP Axtra reports strong Q1 2026 performance with 5.7% increase in net profit 

Strategic Expansion and Cost Control

A significant driver behind the performance was CP Axtra’s strategic expansion, which included the opening of 223 new branches in the first quarter of 2026. The company has maintained a focus on expanding its physical footprint while continuing to optimize operations. Despite some closures, the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes a mix of retail and wholesale stores, has contributed positively to the revenue stream.

On the cost side, net profit reached 2.793 billion baht, marking a 5.7% increase compared to the previous year. This increase was attributed to efficient cost management, a reduction in finance costs, and income recognition from the acquisition of Renewed Hope Pte. Ltd., which operates under the Lucky Frozen brand in Malaysia. This acquisition significantly bolstered the company’s food service sales and reinforced its expansion efforts in the ASEAN region.

Future Outlook and Strategy

Looking ahead, CP Axtra is focusing on long-term growth by continuing to expand both domestically and internationally, especially in countries with strong economic growth potential. The company aims to continue developing products that align with changing consumer preferences, including a greater focus on private label products, ready-to-eat food, and licensed products.

The company is also prioritizing omni-channel sales and further e-commerce expansion, with a goal of continuing to drive online sales growth. At the same time, it is enhancing its technology infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

For the full year of 2026, CP Axtra continues to target sustained total revenue growth through product development, improved service efficiency, and strategic marketing efforts. The company’s expansion strategy will also include the development of "Happy Malls", creating spaces that serve as community hubs while continuing to grow its presence in the ASEAN region.

Risks and Challenges

However, the company is closely monitoring external risks, including global economic volatility, trade protectionist policies, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have impacted global supply chains. Inflationary pressures and rising production and transport costs are also areas of concern. At the same time, the company is addressing domestic challenges such as tourism slowdown, household debt levels, and fragile consumer purchasing power.

CP Axtra remains committed to adapting its strategy to these challenges and maintaining its ability to grow in the long term through careful cost control and strategic investments.