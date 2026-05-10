Thais Feel the Pinch as ‘Single-Dish’ Staples Surge Amid Fuel Price Crisis

Thailand’s headline inflation hits a 38-month high as soaring energy costs and extreme heat force food vendors to pass on rising expenses to consumers.





Thai consumers are facing a sharp increase in the cost of living as popular "single-dish" meals—the backbone of the nation’s daily diet—see significant price hikes driven by a perfect storm of soaring fuel costs and extreme weather.

According to the latest data from the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), headline inflation in April 2026 surged to 2.89%, a dramatic leap from the 0.08% recorded in March.

This represents the highest inflationary level in three years and two months, fueled primarily by a 30.23% spike in energy prices linked to ongoing instability in the Middle East.

The "Supply Shock" in the Kitchen

The TPSO, led by director Nantapong Chiralerspong, reports that the rising cost of fuel has triggered a "supply shock" across the food industry. Logistics costs for transporting produce from farms to urban centres have become unsustainable for many vendors.

Furthermore, a severe heatwave has decimated vegetable crops, leading to market shortages and rapid price increases. Consequently, many street food and restaurant operators, who had previously absorbed rising costs, are now forced to pass them on to the public.

