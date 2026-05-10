Thailand Bets on 400m Baht Revamp of Sankamphaeng Hot Springs to Spearhead Wellness Drive

Thailand targets the global wellness market with a 400 million baht transformation of Chiang Mai’s hot springs into a world-class health destination.

Thailand is officially planting its flag in the global wellness arena, earmarking a 400 million baht budget to transform the historic Sankamphaeng Hot Springs into a premier national model for health tourism.

The initiative comes as the global "wellness economy" shows no signs of slowing down. As noted by Thanawan Winaisathien of Thansettakij, research from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) indicates that the sector is projected to reach a staggering $7.9 trillion by 2026.

This shift is driven by a post-pandemic "quality of life" mindset, where affluent travellers increasingly view holistic health retreats as a long-term investment rather than a mere holiday.

From Leisure to Longevity

Sankamphaeng Hot Springs, an initiative under royal patronage in Chiang Mai’s Mae On district, is the centrepiece of this ambitious strategy.

The goal is to pivot from a casual local attraction to a sophisticated "Wellness Destination" that appeals to high-spending international markets, including Europe, China, and South Korea.

