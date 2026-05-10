NIDA Poll finds Bangkok governor race struggling to excite voters

A new NIDA Poll suggests that Bangkok’s 2026 gubernatorial election may be less politically electrifying than expected, with many eligible voters saying the race is either predictable or unlikely to bring meaningful change.

'The NIDA Poll Centre of the National Institute of Development Administration released the survey, titled “How exciting is the 2026 Bangkok Gubernatorial Election?”, after interviewing 1,310 eligible voters aged 18 and above across all 50 districts of Bangkok from May 5–6, 2026. The poll used telephone interviews and multi-stage sampling from the NIDA Poll Master Sample, with a 97% confidence level and a margin of error within 0.05.

The survey focused on factors shaping voter decisions ahead of the Bangkok gubernatorial election scheduled for June 28, 2026.