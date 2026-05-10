Chadchart Sittipunt leads Bangkok gubernatorial race in latest Suan Dusit Poll

A recent Suan Dusit Poll has reaffirmed Chadchart Sittipunt as the most popular candidate for the upcoming Bangkok gubernatorial election, with voters expressing a preference for his approach to city management, particularly around issues like traffic, safety, and cleanliness.
The survey, conducted between May 6–8, 2026, polled 1,074 eligible voters in Bangkok via online and field surveys. Respondents were asked about their preferred Bangkok governor and which party they would support for the City Council.
The poll shows that voters care deeply about improving their quality of life in the city, with the top five priorities being:
These results indicate a clear preference for practical, tangible improvements that would directly affect everyday life in the city.
When asked which candidate they would prefer for the next Bangkok governor, the responses were overwhelmingly in favour of Chadchart Sittipunt:
Chadchart continues to dominate the race, benefiting from public satisfaction with his political record and the expectation that he can address the city's pressing issues. Meanwhile, other candidates trail behind with smaller support bases.
In the race for the Bangkok City Council, the People’s Party emerged as the most popular choice, with 40.13% of respondents indicating their preference. Independent candidates came in second with 21.23%, while other parties such as the Democrat Party and Pheu Thai Party gathered only 7.91% each.
This reflects the growing influence of local political movements, with voters looking beyond traditional party lines for candidates who align with their views on city governance.
Suan Dusit Poll Chairperson Dr Pornpan Buathong noted that Bangkok voters are not just focused on political image but are looking for practical solutions to everyday problems. The survey results clearly show that voters care most about improving the city's transport infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and tackling environmental issues like cleanliness and flooding.
Dr Ekanong Srisaan, Assistant Dean for Research and Quality Assurance at Suan Dusit University, echoed this point, adding that Bangkok voters expect their governor to address issues that impact their daily lives, such as affordable public transportation and reducing crime.