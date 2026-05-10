Chadchart Sittipunt leads Bangkok gubernatorial race in latest Suan Dusit Poll

Chadchart Sittipunt remains frontrunner

When asked which candidate they would prefer for the next Bangkok governor, the responses were overwhelmingly in favour of Chadchart Sittipunt:

Chadchart Sittipunt: 56.70%

Chaiwat Satawornwijit: 18.90%

Undecided: 13.13%

Mallika Boonmitrakul Mahasook: 5.78%

Komsan Punwichatikul: 3.07%

Chadchart continues to dominate the race, benefiting from public satisfaction with his political record and the expectation that he can address the city's pressing issues. Meanwhile, other candidates trail behind with smaller support bases.

Voters opt for the People’s Party for City Council

In the race for the Bangkok City Council, the People’s Party emerged as the most popular choice, with 40.13% of respondents indicating their preference. Independent candidates came in second with 21.23%, while other parties such as the Democrat Party and Pheu Thai Party gathered only 7.91% each.

This reflects the growing influence of local political movements, with voters looking beyond traditional party lines for candidates who align with their views on city governance.

What do Bangkok voters want from their next governor?

Suan Dusit Poll Chairperson Dr Pornpan Buathong noted that Bangkok voters are not just focused on political image but are looking for practical solutions to everyday problems. The survey results clearly show that voters care most about improving the city's transport infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and tackling environmental issues like cleanliness and flooding.

Dr Ekanong Srisaan, Assistant Dean for Research and Quality Assurance at Suan Dusit University, echoed this point, adding that Bangkok voters expect their governor to address issues that impact their daily lives, such as affordable public transportation and reducing crime.