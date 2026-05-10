Thailand’s Biodiesel Turning Point: Industry Chiefs Warn Inefficient Management Has Cost State 120bn Baht

The Thai Biodiesel Producer Association urges the government to fix palm oil stock leakage and provide clear policy signals to unlock a biorefinery boom.



Thailand is standing at a critical energy crossroads, with industry leaders warning that the country has squandered an estimated 120 billion baht over the last six years due to poor palm oil stock management.

As the global race for clean energy intensifies, the Thai biodiesel sector is calling for urgent government intervention to stabilise stocks and provide a clear regulatory roadmap.

Industry experts argue that more efficient management could have slashed the national Oil Fund’s subsidy burden by as much as 50 billion baht—capital that could have been redirected to drive the nation’s green transition.

According to reporting by Kanyanat Butdee of Krungthep Turakij, the current state of the industry was aptly described by Sanin Triyanond, president of the Thai Biodiesel Producer Association.

He likened Thailand’s position to a "striker who has been passed the ball right at his feet," possessing both the industrial platform and the raw materials to score, provided the government can clinicalise its policy execution.

