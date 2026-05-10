The ‘Shared Heartbeat’: Why FIFA Bet on Lisa to Conquer the 2026 World Cup

From diplomatic neutrality to Gen Z appeal, we go behind the scenes to reveal why the Thai superstar is the tactical linchpin of FIFA’s most ambitious opening.



When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off next month, the spectacle will be defined by more than just the first whistle. In a historic departure from tradition, the tournament will host three distinct opening ceremonies across its host nations: Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

While legends like Michael Bublé and J Balvin anchor the Toronto and Mexico City stages, all eyes are on Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, where the inclusion of Thai phenom Lisa has sent shockwaves through both the sporting and music industries.

An analysis by Spring News (under the Nation Group) highlights that this meticulously engineered lineup—under the 'Shared Heartbeat' concept overseen by Amy Hopfinger, FIFA’s Chief Strategy and Planning Officer for the USA—is designed to unify fans through a blend of sports, music, and culture.

While Katy Perry takes the headlining slot in LA, the presence of Lisa—the 29-year-old Blackpink star—represents a masterstroke in cultural and commercial data.

