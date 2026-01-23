FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy arrives in Thailand, ready for public viewing

Nualphan Lamsam, President of the Football Association of Thailand, in collaboration with Coca-Cola, welcomed the FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy to Thailand at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Friday (January 23).
The trophy’s arrival was marked by the presence of Brazilian football legend Gilberto Silva, a former World Cup champion, who travelled alongside the trophy as part of the FIFA Legends programme.
Thailand is the 12th country worldwide to host the World Cup Trophy on its global tour.
Thai football fans are invited to see the trophy up close on Saturday (January 24) at the River Park, G Floor, IconSiam shopping complex – just one day only – before it continues its journey to Kazakhstan.