ThaiBev Launches Global SEP Award at Enactus World Cup to Champion King Rama IX's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) has announced a landmark initiative to promote His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) on the international stage, unveiling the SEP Award at the Enactus World Cup—a commitment extending from 2025 through 2030.

The announcement came during the closing ceremony of the sixth annual Sustainability Expo (SX 2025) on Sunday, which concluded after drawing over 900,000 attendees—surpassing organisers' targets—across its 10-day run at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Bridging Thai Wisdom with Global Sustainability

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of ThaiBev, explained that the USD 9,100 prize—deliberately chosen to honour King Rama IX—represents more than monetary value.

"The figure 9,100 commemorates His Majesty King Rama IX," Thapana said. "But beyond the prize money, what matters most is creating awareness amongst university students worldwide."

The award will reach students from more than 35 countries participating in the Enactus World Cup finals, who will study SEP principles through business case competitions.

Thapana urged Thais to deepen their understanding of the philosophy, noting that international audiences are actively learning about it and will soon seek guidance from Thai experts.