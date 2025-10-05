ThaiBev Launches Global SEP Award at Enactus World Cup to Champion King Rama IX's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev) has announced a landmark initiative to promote His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP) on the international stage, unveiling the SEP Award at the Enactus World Cup—a commitment extending from 2025 through 2030.
The announcement came during the closing ceremony of the sixth annual Sustainability Expo (SX 2025) on Sunday, which concluded after drawing over 900,000 attendees—surpassing organisers' targets—across its 10-day run at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
Bridging Thai Wisdom with Global Sustainability
Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of ThaiBev, explained that the USD 9,100 prize—deliberately chosen to honour King Rama IX—represents more than monetary value.
"The figure 9,100 commemorates His Majesty King Rama IX," Thapana said. "But beyond the prize money, what matters most is creating awareness amongst university students worldwide."
The award will reach students from more than 35 countries participating in the Enactus World Cup finals, who will study SEP principles through business case competitions.
Thapana urged Thais to deepen their understanding of the philosophy, noting that international audiences are actively learning about it and will soon seek guidance from Thai experts.
"The new CEO of Enactus, a Westerner, summarised the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy beautifully: 'enough for you, enough for your family, enough for your community is more than good enough,'" Thapana shared, illustrating how the late King's wisdom resonates across cultures.
SEP: The 'How To' of Sustainable Development
During his address, Thapana positioned SEP as the practical methodology—the "how to"—for achieving the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Whilst the SDGs represent aspirational targets, SEP provides concrete guidance through its three pillars: moderation, reasonableness, and building immunity, all underpinned by knowledge and virtue.
"We face a chaotic world," Thapana noted. "If living beings perish, how can we take 8 billion people to Mars? We must work together to preserve this planet for future generations."
He outlined the progression towards sustainability in three stages: survival, sufficiency (having enough to share with others), and ultimately, true sustainability—a framework that challenges consumerist paradigms dominant in global business.
Record-Breaking Expo Success
The 2025 edition of Sustainability Expo demonstrated remarkable growth, with Tongjai Thanachanon, executive vice president and chief sustainability and strategy officer at ThaiBev, reporting impressive figures: nearly 20,000 students from kindergarten to university level visited the expo, whilst over 800 speakers participated across multiple stages.
The event generated more than 40 million baht in revenue for participating vendors, comprising 163 shops in the main exhibition area and 235 shops in the SX Marketplace.
Notably, organisers did not charge rental fees, instead accepting voluntary donations to foundations including the Chaipattana Foundation and the Power of Thai Foundation.
Two charity concerts—Royal Jazz and Power of Thai (in its 12th year)—raised approximately 1.8 million baht, which will support the Chaipattana Foundation and schools affected by flooding. The SX Repartment Store project, operating year-round, contributed an additional 110,000 baht after expenses.
Environmental sustainability remained paramount, with comprehensive waste separation programmes ensuring materials were converted into energy rather than sent to landfill throughout the 10-day event.
Looking Ahead: SX 2026 and Beyond
Thapana announced that SX 2026 will take place from 6th to 15th November at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre—a schedule adjustment necessitated by Thailand hosting a major international event in October 2026.
The November timing was strategically chosen to follow the World Bank-IMF Summit, where finance ministers worldwide will discuss global financial systems.
"We hope the outcomes regarding the world's financial and fiscal systems will benefit the quality of life for more than 8 billion people globally," Thapana explained.
The announcement carries special significance as Thailand prepares for 2027, a momentous year marking the centenary of King Rama IX's birth, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 75th birthday, and Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn's 72nd birthday.
A Call to Partnership
In his closing remarks, Thapana emphasised UN SDG 17—Partnership for the Goals—underscoring that sustainability requires collaboration across all sectors.
He urged attendees to study the 13-line teaching of Dr Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary-General of the Chaipattana Foundation, which stresses preparedness for change.
"His Majesty King Rama IX followed the royal command of His Majesty the King to sustain, preserve, and build upon this legacy," Thapana said. "Sustainability is everyone's concern. Let us remember Dr Sumet's teaching: we must prepare ourselves to embrace change. Thank you all for joining forces to create genuine, lasting sustainability for our world."
The Sustainability Expo, which began in 2020, has evolved into what organisers describe as "a true international sustainability festival," particularly enhanced by the participation of over 2,000 Enactus World Cup participants from more than 32 countries this year.