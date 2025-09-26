Thailand's Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Sustainability: The Expo Redefining Global Climate Action

As world leaders continue to struggle with translating climate commitments into meaningful action, Thailand is positioning a half-century-old royal philosophy as the missing piece of the global sustainability puzzle.

The Sustainability Expo 2025 [SX Expo 2025], which opened Friday at Bangkok's Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, has evolved far beyond a regional trade show into what organisers describe as a living laboratory for testing whether the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's Sufficiency Economy Philosophy can provide the practical "how" that international frameworks have long lacked.

From Philosophy to Practice

"One of the long-standing critiques of the Sustainable Development Goals is that it never says how," explained George Tsiatis, president and CEO of Enactus World, during the opening panel discussion. "If there's a message for the world to take from this conversation, it's that SEP provides a framework for how to approach the goals and how to achieve them."

The philosophy, conceived by Thailand's late King Bhumibol 50 years ago, centres on three core principles: moderation, reasonableness, and self-immunity—the ability to build resilience against constant change.

What makes it particularly relevant today, according to international business leaders present at the expo, is its practical approach to sustainable growth without sacrificing prosperity.

Speaking during the opening address, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, CEO and president of ThaiBev and the event's main organiser, emphasized the expo's inclusive mission.

