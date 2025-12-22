China’s special envoy did not pressure Thailand to agree to ceasefire: Anutin

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that China’s special envoy for Asian affairs did not pressure Thailand to agree to a ceasefire with Cambodia.

He said Deng Xijun, Special Representative for Asian Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, simply expressed China’s hope for peace in the region, stressing that Beijing was taking a non-partisan stance.

Anutin spoke to reporters after meeting Deng and Zhang Jianwei, China’s ambassador to Thailand, at Government House.

Deng visit follows Cambodia trip amid border tensions

Deng visited Cambodia before travelling to Thailand, amid reports that he was encouraging the two neighbouring countries to de-escalate fighting along the border.