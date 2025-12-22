China’s special envoy did not pressure Thailand to agree to ceasefire: Anutin

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Monday that China’s special envoy for Asian affairs did not pressure Thailand to agree to a ceasefire with Cambodia.
He said Deng Xijun, Special Representative for Asian Affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, simply expressed China’s hope for peace in the region, stressing that Beijing was taking a non-partisan stance.
Anutin spoke to reporters after meeting Deng and Zhang Jianwei, China’s ambassador to Thailand, at Government House.
Deng visited Cambodia before travelling to Thailand, amid reports that he was encouraging the two neighbouring countries to de-escalate fighting along the border.
Anutin said Deng did not ask Thailand to accept a ceasefire.
“He simply conveyed China’s wish to see peace,” Anutin said.
Anutin said peace would be possible only after Cambodia complies with Thailand’s conditions for a ceasefire.
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry and the military have repeatedly cited three main conditions:
Anutin said he would not disclose details of the discussion, citing diplomatic protocol, but added that the special envoy was aware of Thailand’s position and demands.
He said the Thai armed forces were doing their best to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, noting there had been casualties, and called on the public to send moral support to frontline troops.
He also urged civilians from border provinces affected by the fighting to remain in government shelters so troops would not have to worry about their safety.
Anutin said the issue was discussed at an ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, but Thailand maintained that any resolution must be reached on a bilateral basis.
He said he would wait for Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to return from the meeting and brief him on the discussions.
On compensation for people evacuated to shelters, Anutin said the caretaker government would approve payments from the central emergency budget after the Election Commission deliberates the compensation plan.