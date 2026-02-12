Japan to Subsidize Measures to Ease Airport Congestion

Specifically, the ministry is considering subsidising costs for expanding passenger walkways at airports and increasing baggage conveyor belts in a bid to reduce long waiting times and queues.
The ministry has earmarked 2,883 million yen for the program in the government's fiscal 2026 budget proposal.
Domestic airlines, airport terminal operators and local governments that manage airports would be eligible for the subsidies, which are expected to cover half of the costs, in principle, for strengthening terminal building functions to alleviate congestion.
The subsidies are also expected to be utilised for improving and expanding airport bus terminals and installing digital signage to guide passengers to their destinations so that they can smoothly transfer to public transportation.
The program will also cover airport ground operations, such as aircraft guidance and baggage handling.
It will help promote operational efficiency by supporting the introduction of advanced equipment and help improve the working environment by installing air-conditioning systems in baggage-sorting areas.
According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, the number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record high of about 42.68 million in 2025, surpassing 40 million for the first time.
At some airports, congestion has worsened, with long lines forming at security checkpoints.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]