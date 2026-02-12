Japan Eyes Development of National Intelligence Strategy

"To make Japan strong and prosperous in all aspects, it is essential for the government to gather sufficient information, analyse it comprehensively and make accurate decisions," Kihara told a press conference.
"We are examining what measures would be effective, including the development of a national intelligence strategy," Kihara added.
If compiled, it would be the first Japanese national strategy dedicated to intelligence.
The National Security Strategy, the current top-level guideline for foreign and security policy, states that Japan will significantly enhance its information-gathering capabilities and its ability to analyse information.
According to government officials, there is a plan to separate a relevant section from the National Security Strategy to create an independent document clarifying guidelines for intelligence policy and plans for related institutions.
The Takaichi administration is preparing to revise three key national security-related documents, including the National Security Strategy, by year-end.
It is expected to work on the national intelligence strategy in parallel.
The administration also plans to submit legislation to establish a national intelligence bureau during the special session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened on Wednesday.
