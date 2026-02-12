Chinese tourists favour Russia and Thailand as Japan demand fades

Chinese tourists are expected to travel overseas in greater numbers during next week’s extra-long Lunar New Year break, with popular destinations including Russia, Australia, Thailand and South Korea, while Japan has started to lose some of its appeal, Reuters reported.

The Lunar New Year—also known as the Spring Festival—is one of China’s longest holidays. In 2026, it will run for nine days from February 15, one day longer than usual, ushering in the Year of the Horse.

Chinese authorities expect a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the associated 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, up from 9.02 billion last year. Officials hope the longer holiday will encourage more travel both domestically and abroad.

Zhou Weihong of Shanghai-based Spring Tour, the travel arm of budget carrier Spring Airlines, said Thailand has returned to being the top outbound destination because of its warm weather while much of China remains cold.