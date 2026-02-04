Where to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in Bangkok: key events and venues

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 04, 2026

Chinese New Year 2026 is approaching. Although Yaowarat will not hold its main event this year, Bangkok will still host major celebrations across malls and shrines, including centralwOrld, ICONSIAM, Banthat Thong and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Chinese New Year 2026 is just around the corner. In Bangkok, while the main landmark area of Yaowarat (Chinatown) will not host its usual event this year, celebrations remain lively across the city—from flagship department stores and major shopping centres to shrines in many districts. Here are key venues, dates and highlights.

centralwOrld: The Great Chinese New Year 2026

February 12-17, 2026
Venue: centralwOrld, Pathum Wan

THE ARRIVAL OF TIANMA: A first for Thailand—the country’s largest “Tianma” (celestial horse). The event promises a grand experience with powerful vocal performances by leading Thai artists, accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 musicians.

The Ministry of Culture is supporting the continuation of Thai-Chinese arts and culture as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, backing spectacular performances including Thai-Chinese cultural showcases, the “Blossoms of the Royal Temple” performance set, lion and dragon dances by the Chinese Opera Association, and the Hainan cup dance, held at centralwOrld.

ICONSIAM: A Prosperous Chinese New Year 2026

February 12-17, 2026
Venue: ICONSIAM, Khlong San

A new-style dragon performance, “Long Ma”—making its Thailand debut—featuring a horse-and-dragon fusion to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse. The performance features a troupe from Sam Phran Yoke Dragon & Lion Dance Group, with a spectacular 32-metre-long figure.

Also featured is Chinese New Year Celebration with WANG ZHUO CHENG, a Chinese actor, on February 14, 2026, at River Park, ICONSIAM.


Taste of Banthat Thong: Chinese New Year 2026

February 19-22, 2026 
Venue: Suan Luang Square - Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park

Banthat Thong’s food trail will be transformed into a Golden Dragon Street, with dramatic lighting in a Modern Chinese style.

Highlights include:

  • Art Sculpture Extravaganza: Giant dragon sculptures and contemporary art installations turning Banthat Thong into an open-air art gallery.
  • Dragon & Lion Dance: Golden dragon shows and thrilling pole-climbing lion dances on plum blossom poles.
  • DJ Performance: Upbeat DJ sets and high-energy mixes creating fresh vibes for street-food dining.


Poh Teck Tung Foundation: Chinese New Year Festival 2026

February 16-25, 2026
Venue: Poh Teck Tung Foundation, Pom Prap Sattru Phai

Visitors are invited to pay respects to Luang Pu Tai Hong, make merit, and enjoy auspicious sago desserts.

Special schedule:

  • February 16 and 24: All-night opening
  • February 24, 23:00: A sacred candlelit circumambulation ceremony around the outer area of the Tai Hong Shrine

 

 

