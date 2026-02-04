Where to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in Bangkok: key events and venues

Chinese New Year 2026 is just around the corner. In Bangkok, while the main landmark area of Yaowarat (Chinatown) will not host its usual event this year, celebrations remain lively across the city—from flagship department stores and major shopping centres to shrines in many districts. Here are key venues, dates and highlights.
February 12-17, 2026
Venue: centralwOrld, Pathum Wan
THE ARRIVAL OF TIANMA: A first for Thailand—the country’s largest “Tianma” (celestial horse). The event promises a grand experience with powerful vocal performances by leading Thai artists, accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 musicians.
The Ministry of Culture is supporting the continuation of Thai-Chinese arts and culture as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, backing spectacular performances including Thai-Chinese cultural showcases, the “Blossoms of the Royal Temple” performance set, lion and dragon dances by the Chinese Opera Association, and the Hainan cup dance, held at centralwOrld.
February 12-17, 2026
Venue: ICONSIAM, Khlong San
A new-style dragon performance, “Long Ma”—making its Thailand debut—featuring a horse-and-dragon fusion to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse. The performance features a troupe from Sam Phran Yoke Dragon & Lion Dance Group, with a spectacular 32-metre-long figure.
Also featured is Chinese New Year Celebration with WANG ZHUO CHENG, a Chinese actor, on February 14, 2026, at River Park, ICONSIAM.
February 19-22, 2026
Venue: Suan Luang Square - Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park
Banthat Thong’s food trail will be transformed into a Golden Dragon Street, with dramatic lighting in a Modern Chinese style.
Highlights include:
February 16-25, 2026
Venue: Poh Teck Tung Foundation, Pom Prap Sattru Phai
Visitors are invited to pay respects to Luang Pu Tai Hong, make merit, and enjoy auspicious sago desserts.
Special schedule: