Where to celebrate Chinese New Year 2026 in Bangkok: key events and venues

Chinese New Year 2026 is just around the corner. In Bangkok, while the main landmark area of Yaowarat (Chinatown) will not host its usual event this year, celebrations remain lively across the city—from flagship department stores and major shopping centres to shrines in many districts. Here are key venues, dates and highlights.



centralwOrld: The Great Chinese New Year 2026

February 12-17, 2026

Venue: centralwOrld, Pathum Wan

THE ARRIVAL OF TIANMA: A first for Thailand—the country’s largest “Tianma” (celestial horse). The event promises a grand experience with powerful vocal performances by leading Thai artists, accompanied by an orchestra of more than 50 musicians.

The Ministry of Culture is supporting the continuation of Thai-Chinese arts and culture as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, backing spectacular performances including Thai-Chinese cultural showcases, the “Blossoms of the Royal Temple” performance set, lion and dragon dances by the Chinese Opera Association, and the Hainan cup dance, held at centralwOrld.