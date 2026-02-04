Chuan alleges troops told to back Bhumjaithai

Former Democrat Party leader Chuan Leekpai, speaking at a major campaign rally in Trang, said he had uncovered developments involving military units in the area that appeared to support the Bhumjaithai Party. He said he telephoned Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, the defence minister, to ask about reports that lower-ranking troops had been ordered to back the party.

Chuan said he was assured that there was no instruction at the policy level, but that actions might have been carried out independently at lower levels. He warned civil servants to remain neutral and not to become political instruments.

He stressed his concern about what he called a “vicious cycle” spreading into the civil service and independent agencies. In particular, he alleged interference in the Senate selection process to place “political appointees” in oversight bodies, calling it more dangerous than ordinary corruption because it could destroy the country’s mechanisms for determining right and wrong.

He cited what he described as the slow pace of the Election Commission’s handling of a complaint involving the prime minister as reflecting a problem of compromised independence.

Chuan also alleged that political-business networks had offered as much as 40–50 million baht to buy over MPs, and claimed there had been intimidation of candidates in Trang to force them to withdraw. He called on the public to protect their dignity and to stand firm in choosing honest politicians to end corruption in the country.