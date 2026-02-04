Mega Halal Bangkok 2026 Launches to Position Thailand as Asia’s Premier Halal Hub

BANGKOK, THAILAND – ComAsia Co., Ltd. has officially announced its partnership with global strategic allies—Shapers Malaysia, the Thai Muslim Trade Association (TMTA), and the National Food Institute (NFI)—to launch “Mega Halal Bangkok 2026.” Under the theme “Forging the Future,” the event aims to elevate Thailand into a leading Asian Halal industrial center and ignite the Halal economy as a new global market engine. The landmark event will take place from July 15-17, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

Mr. Peter Cheng, Director of ComAsia Co., Ltd., stated that the global Halal economy is projected to reach $3.2 trillion by 2026, serving over 2 billion Muslims and quality-conscious consumers worldwide. "Halal is no longer just a religious requirement; it is a 'lifestyle' and a massive business opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs," Mr. Cheng emphasized.

The 2026 edition marks a significant scale-up through the collaboration of four key pillars:

ComAsia: International exhibition experts with over 30 years of experience.

Shapers Malaysia: Halal market leaders and pioneers of MIHAS.

NFI (National Food Institute): Guardians of production standards.

TMTA: The trade bridge connecting Thai SMEs to the global stage.

A key highlight of the 2026 event is its strategic relocation to QSNCC in the heart of Bangkok. This move is designed to accommodate international buyers through a robust B2B (Business-to-Business) model, featuring high-impact business matching with pre-qualified buyers from around the globe.