Mega Halal Bangkok 2026 Launches to Position Thailand as Asia’s Premier Halal Hub

BANGKOK, THAILAND – ComAsia Co., Ltd. has officially announced its partnership with global strategic allies—Shapers Malaysia, the Thai Muslim Trade Association (TMTA), and the National Food Institute (NFI)—to launch “Mega Halal Bangkok 2026.” Under the theme “Forging the Future,” the event aims to elevate Thailand into a leading Asian Halal industrial center and ignite the Halal economy as a new global market engine. The landmark event will take place from July 15-17, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).
Mr. Peter Cheng, Director of ComAsia Co., Ltd., stated that the global Halal economy is projected to reach $3.2 trillion by 2026, serving over 2 billion Muslims and quality-conscious consumers worldwide. "Halal is no longer just a religious requirement; it is a 'lifestyle' and a massive business opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs," Mr. Cheng emphasized.
The 2026 edition marks a significant scale-up through the collaboration of four key pillars:
A key highlight of the 2026 event is its strategic relocation to QSNCC in the heart of Bangkok. This move is designed to accommodate international buyers through a robust B2B (Business-to-Business) model, featuring high-impact business matching with pre-qualified buyers from around the globe.
Dato' Mohd Shukri Abdullah, Founder of MIHAS and Lead Strategist from Shapers Malaysia, noted Thailand’s potential as the "Halal Kitchen of the World" due to its rich raw materials and diverse product range. This partnership seeks to drive Thai products through global platforms and foster G2G (Government-to-Government) cooperation between Thailand and Malaysia.
Mr. Maroot Mekloi, President of the Thai Muslim Trade Association (TMTA), highlighted that Thailand currently has over 200,000 Halal-certified products—95% of which are produced by non-Muslim entrepreneurs. "TMTA aims to promote 'Halal' as a 'National Asset' in commercial terms," said Mr. Maroot. Furthermore, TMTA’s membership in the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD)—representing 57 OIC member states—opens unprecedented doors to the world’s largest Muslim economic markets.
The event also integrates innovation and logistics:
Entrepreneurs interested in joining Mega Halal Bangkok 2026 are encouraged to prepare their product standards, production capacity, and pricing data. For more information, please visit www.megahalal-bangkok.com.