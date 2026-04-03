Toyota starts selling US-built Highlander and Tundra in Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. released two US-made models in Japan on Thursday (April 2).
The Highlander SUV and the Tundra pickup truck were put on sale by a dealership in Tokyo. Nationwide sales will begin as early as this summer.
The Highlander, a seven-seater with three rows of seating, is produced at a factory in Indiana and sells for 8.6 million yen.
The Tundra, one of the largest passenger vehicles sold in Japan by Toyota, measures about 6 meters in length and two meters in width and height. It is manufactured at a factory in Texas and priced at 12 million yen.
The Japanese automaker also plans to sell US-built Camry sedans in Japan starting in the second half of this year.
Toyota sells those vehicles using a new certification system introduced under last year's Japan-US agreement to simplify import procedures for US-made vehicles.
"By bringing these three US-produced models to Japan, Toyota will meet the diverse needs of a broad range of customers and help further strengthen Japan-US relations," the company said in a statement.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]