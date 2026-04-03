Toyota starts selling US-built Highlander and Tundra in Japan

FRIDAY, APRIL 03, 2026
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Jiji Press

Toyota begins Tokyo sales of two US-built models under new import rules, with a nationwide rollout expected later this summer.

  • Toyota has begun selling its US-built Highlander SUV and Tundra pickup truck models in Japan.
  • The Highlander is produced in Indiana, while the Tundra is manufactured in Texas.
  • The company also plans to sell the US-built Camry sedan in Japan starting in the second half of this year.
  • These sales are facilitated by a new certification system under a Japan-US agreement that simplifies import procedures for American-made vehicles.

Toyota Motor Corp. released two US-made models in Japan on Thursday (April 2).

The Highlander SUV and the Tundra pickup truck were put on sale by a dealership in Tokyo. Nationwide sales will begin as early as this summer.

The Highlander, a seven-seater with three rows of seating, is produced at a factory in Indiana and sells for 8.6 million yen.

The Tundra, one of the largest passenger vehicles sold in Japan by Toyota, measures about 6 meters in length and two meters in width and height. It is manufactured at a factory in Texas and priced at 12 million yen.

Toyota's Tundra pickup truck (Courtesy of the company)

Toyota's Highlander SUV (Courtesy of the company)

The Japanese automaker also plans to sell US-built Camry sedans in Japan starting in the second half of this year.

Toyota sells those vehicles using a new certification system introduced under last year's Japan-US agreement to simplify import procedures for US-made vehicles.

"By bringing these three US-produced models to Japan, Toyota will meet the diverse needs of a broad range of customers and help further strengthen Japan-US relations," the company said in a statement.

Toyota starts selling US-built Highlander and Tundra in Japan

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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