Japan seeks Mercosur trade pact amid rising resource supply risks

Japan is preparing to open negotiations with Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, with the aim of concluding an economic partnership agreement, sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday (May 27).

Tokyo is seeking to broaden its resource supply channels as pressure builds from US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs, China’s restrictions on rare earth exports and the fallout from the war in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to convey Japan’s wish to begin EPA talks with Mercosur to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula when they meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France in mid-June.