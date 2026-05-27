Japan seeks Mercosur trade pact amid rising resource supply risks

Japan is preparing to open negotiations with Mercosur, the South American trade bloc, with the aim of concluding an economic partnership agreement, sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday (May 27).
Tokyo is seeking to broaden its resource supply channels as pressure builds from US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs, China’s restrictions on rare earth exports and the fallout from the war in the Middle East.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to convey Japan’s wish to begin EPA talks with Mercosur to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula when they meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France in mid-June.
Brazil belongs to Mercosur, formally known as the Southern Common Market, together with Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.
The bloc is a major exporter of agricultural goods and minerals, and has a combined gross domestic product of about US$3 trillion.
Japanese businesses, particularly the automobile industry, are hoping for an early launch of EPA negotiations with Mercosur.
However, concerns remain in Japan that a pact with the bloc could lead to a surge of cheap agricultural imports, including beef.
Japan has concluded EPAs with Southeast Asian countries, the European Union, Australia and other partners as part of its efforts to promote free trade.