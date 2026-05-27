TRAIN SAFELY, CRUSH HYROX!

These days, we’re hearing more and more words like wellness, longevity, and healthspan.

And because of that, the way people exercise is starting to change as well.

In the past, people often focused on just one thing, like only running, or only lifting weights.

But now, exercise is becoming more hybrid. People want to be strong, have endurance, and be able to use their bodies in real life, not just in the gym.

One sport that really represents this idea is HYROX,

a fitness race that has been growing very quickly around the world, including here in Thailand.

So today on the Take Flight Podcast, we’re going to talk about why people are moving toward hybrid training,

how this type of exercise affects long-term health,

and if someone is very busy and has no time to work out, where should they start?

Today we’re joined by คุณหมอเค หรือนายแพทย์สินธุ โคซาซิ

who will help us understand exercise, health, and modern lifestyle from a medical perspective.