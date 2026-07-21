Thailand pushes BOI firms towards local IPOs

He said the country's outlook was later revised from negative to stable, which he linked to improved fiscal discipline, early debt repayment and roughly 60 billion baht in capital market inflows and a further 40 billion baht into bonds over the preceding weeks, as neighbouring countries faced downgrades.



Thailand Fast Pass and investment approvals

Ekniti, who chairs the BOI board, said investment applications reached a record one trillion baht last year, with a further one trillion baht in the first quarter of this year alone.

He attributed the acceleration to the "BOI Fast Pass" scheme launched in the fourth quarter of last year, which he said cleared bottlenecks of multiple overlapping permits so that approved investment pledges could convert into actual capital spending. The scheme has since been elevated by the Prime Minister into the broader "Thailand Fast Pass" policy.

He said private investment grew by more than 10% in the first quarter — the first double-digit growth in years — which he called a healthier form of recovery than one driven by stimulus spending.

"Investment is what builds the future," he said, contrasting it with consumption-led growth that "gets eaten and spent, and then it's gone."

Supply chains: from carmakers to SMEs

On supply chains, Ekniti pointed to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, saying Chinese manufacturers were using Thailand as their first right-hand-drive production base outside China and had begun exporting from Thai plants.

He said roughly 40 Thai companies were already integrated into one manufacturer's supply chain, with EV sensor components now being produced domestically, and said he had pushed BOI to attach technology-transfer conditions to future incentives rather than judging success purely on investment value.

He said the government was also working to connect large, digitally advanced companies with smaller suppliers. Measures include e-Tax Invoice adoption, faster VAT refunds for firms using digital systems, and encouraging banks to extend credit to SMEs once their transactions are verifiable through digital tax records.

"If it's a digital tax invoice, banks are willing to lend, because there's something to back it," he said, adding that digitalisation would help curb the double-invoicing practices that have historically hindered SME financing.

Clean energy, data centres and AI infrastructure

Ekniti said the National Energy Policy Council (kor por chor) had, the previous week, approved a first-of-its-kind measure to remove the 2,000-megawatt cap on Direct Power Purchase Agreements (Direct PPA), previously reserved for data centres, opening clean energy procurement to all industries.

A second measure grants third-party access to the electricity grid, allowing private renewable energy producers to sell directly to users rather than solely through state utilities.

He said the BOI had set up a subcommittee requiring new data centre projects to submit water management and environmental plans and to pay electricity tariffs that remain competitive with regional peers while staying above the rate paid by ordinary households to avoid data centres competing with the public for subsidised power.

On digital infrastructure more broadly, Ekniti said the government had approved a further 20 billion baht in investment from an optical transceiver manufacturer, on top of an existing 50 billion baht, bringing total investment to roughly 70 billion baht, with plans to create around 20,000 jobs and research partnerships with Suranaree University of Technology and Thammasat University.

He also referred to an unnamed US chip company that had chosen Thailand for cooling technology aimed at reducing data centre energy consumption.

Under the "Skill Bridge" programme, he said BOI-backed firms would be required to train Thai graduates in partnership with universities to match skills with industry needs, including semiconductor-related fields being coordinated with Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat.

Seven strategic industries and a 12-year target

Ekniti said the government, working with the Joint Public-Private Consultation Committee (kor ror or), had identified seven strategic industries: high-value agriculture and food processing; electric vehicles; smart electronics and AI; wellness and healthcare; high-quality tourism; the creative economy; and community-based economies.

He said Thailand had set a national goal, developed with the World Bank, to become a high-income country within 12 years and to raise its global competitiveness ranking from 26th to the top 20 within four years, alongside lifting potential GDP growth from around 2.7% to above 3%.

"We rarely set long-term targets in Thailand before; this time, even if the goal is ambitious, we set it clearly," he said, citing Malaysia's high-income ambitions as a precedent once mocked but now close to realisation.

He closed by urging the SET to strengthen governance and transparency, describing fiscal discipline and openness as the "last line of defence" that reassures foreign portfolio investors comparing Thailand with its regional peers.

"I believe global momentum is genuinely moving towards Thailand," he said. "The data speaks for itself — investment applications, market inflows — better than anything I could say."

