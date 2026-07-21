Thai Banks Post 101bn Baht H1 Profit, But Headwinds Loom

Six of Thailand's largest banks posted a combined 101.4 billion baht net profit in the first half of 2026, even as Fitch warns of a "deteriorating" sector outlook for the rest of the year.

Six of Thailand's largest listed banks reported a combined net profit of approximately 101.4 billion baht for the first half of 2026, as wealth management and fee income cushioned the impact of falling interest margins, though ratings agency Fitch has warned that earnings and asset quality across the sector face further pressure in the second half of the year.

The six lenders — SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX), Kasikornbank (KBANK), Bangkok Bank (BBL), Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri/BAY), TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP) — posted a mixed set of results, with some seeing profits decline on shrinking net interest income while others benefited from strong non-interest revenue, disciplined cost control and lower provisioning.

Combined, KBANK led with 27.9 billion baht in net profit, followed by SCBX at 21.3 billion baht, Bangkok Bank at 20.5 billion baht, Krungsri at 16.9 billion baht, TTB at 10.7 billion baht and KKP at 4.1 billion baht.

Interest margins under pressure across the board

A common theme across nearly all lenders was a decline in net interest income, driven by successive Bank of Thailand policy rate cuts through 2025 and into 2026, which compressed net interest margins (NIMs) even as banks sought to ease borrowing costs for customers.



Bangkok Bank's net interest income fell 12.4% year-on-year, pushing its NIM down to 2.46%, while KBANK's net interest income dropped 9.55% to 63.4 billion baht, with its yield on earning assets falling to 2.91% from 3.36%. SCBX's net interest income slipped 10.2% year-on-year to 27.3 billion baht.

