Bank of Thailand Crackdown on 'Grey Capital' Targets Cash Deposits and Stablecoins

Bank of Thailand Governor Vitai Ratanakorn targets the shadow economy with strict Q4 deposit checks, bullion tracking, and a joint SEC audit into USDT.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is prepared to launch a sweeping regulatory crackdown in the fourth quarter to isolate illicit financial flows, forcing individuals depositing 5 million Baht or more in cash to formally verify the source of their funds.

According to Thansettakij reporter Sininat Phadungkan, BOT Governor Vitai Ratanakorn announced that the central bank will step up measures targeting the "grey economy".

The intervention expands commercial bank compliance duties across cash networks, bulk currency exchanges, bullion trading, and suspicious stablecoin transactions, directly preventing regulated entities from facilitating systemic corruption or shadow economies.

"The measures we are implementing are not short-term fixes; they require the continuous deployment of multiple parallel strategies," Governor Vitai noted during an address at the 2026 Advanced Economic Journalist Capacity Development Project training session.



