IMF upgrades Thailand, ADB trims Asia-Pacific growth amid energy crisis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has signalled that Southeast Asia’s economy is facing pressure from higher energy costs and slower global demand, even as Thailand receives a modest growth upgrade from its role in the global technology supply chain.

In its latest World Economic Outlook Update, the IMF forecast that the ASEAN-5 economies — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand — would expand 4.1% in 2026, slowing from 4.5% in 2025, before recovering to 4.3% in 2027.

However, the IMF said the impact of the energy shock was uneven across countries. Economies closely linked to the global technology value chain have remained more resilient, supported by demand for artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The IMF identified Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Malaysia as the world’s four largest net exporters of AI-related hardware. It also said Thailand’s 2026 growth forecast had been revised up by 0.4 percentage point to 1.9%, supported by emergency fiscal measures, robust technology-related exports and investment. Vietnam’s forecast was also raised by 0.4 percentage point to 7.5% on stronger-than-expected technology exports and domestic demand.