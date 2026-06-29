Thailand Secures $2m ADB Grant for Post-Flood Reconstruction in Songkhla

The Ministry of Finance signs an agreement with the Asian Development Bank to restore critical healthcare services and repair shelters in the south.



The Ministry of Finance has formalised an agreement to accept a $2 million humanitarian grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to spearhead rehabilitation efforts in Songkhla province following the devastating floods of 2025.

The emergency funding will be channelled into restoring crippled public health infrastructure and providing targeted financial relief to displaced residents.

The signing followed a Cabinet resolution passed on 23 June 2026, which formally authorised the Ministry of Finance to accept the foreign aid on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and ratified a comprehensive structural spending framework.