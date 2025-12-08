Songkhla steps up Hat Yai flood defences ahead of mid-December storms

Songkhla governor Rattasart Chidchu chaired an urgent meeting with leaders of 103 communities in Hat Yai on Monday (December 8) to step up preparations for expected heavy rain and flooding between December 14 and 18.
He stressed the importance of issuing warnings at least 24 hours ahead and implementing orderly evacuation measures.
The Southern Meteorological Centre (East Coast) authorities have forecast very heavy rainfall for Hat Yai on December 14 and 15.
Reported that cumulative rainfall over 2–3 days could reach 125–250 millimetres, creating a high risk of flash floods and run-off.
Songkhla province has therefore moved to raise preparedness across all areas.
Hat Yai Municipality has drawn up proactive measures to cope with potential flooding, including:
The governor has assigned community leaders to serve as the first line of response and ordered them to prioritise the evacuation of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children, bedbound patients and pregnant women.
“Preparedness and staying calm are the keys that will help us get through this event safely together,” Rattasart said.
Songkhla province has also prepared flood-safe locations and evacuation centres to accommodate residents in the event of severe flooding. These include:
The governor urged residents to follow official advice strictly.
Those who are able to evacuate using their own vehicles are asked to move promptly to designated safe areas as soon as an emergency announcement is issued by the DDPM.
Households living in high-rise buildings or other relatively safe locations are advised to prepare emergency supplies for 3–5 days, such as ready-to-eat food, drinking water, torches and cooking gas, in case access routes are cut off.
The prime minister and deputy prime ministers have expressed concern and are closely monitoring the flooding situation in Songkhla.
They have instructed all agencies to ensure full preparedness in prevention, emergency response and post-flood recovery.