Songkhla steps up Hat Yai flood defences ahead of mid-December storms

Songkhla governor Rattasart Chidchu chaired an urgent meeting with leaders of 103 communities in Hat Yai on Monday (December 8) to step up preparations for expected heavy rain and flooding between December 14 and 18.

He stressed the importance of issuing warnings at least 24 hours ahead and implementing orderly evacuation measures.

The Southern Meteorological Centre (East Coast) authorities have forecast very heavy rainfall for Hat Yai on December 14 and 15.

Reported that cumulative rainfall over 2–3 days could reach 125–250 millimetres, creating a high risk of flash floods and run-off.

Songkhla province has therefore moved to raise preparedness across all areas.