Thai Army Launches 'Targeted Operation' Against Cambodia, Citing Threat to National Security and Civilian Safety

Thailand's 2nd Army Region confirms strategic strikes on Cambodian military assets and supply routes; warns of potential BM-21 rocket retaliation targeting civilian areas tonight.

The Second Army Area Command (2nd Army Region) has confirmed it has initiated a major military operation in response to the Cambodian military, following intelligence confirming the deployment of forces and heavy equipment that pose a direct threat to Thailand's border security.

The operation, described as a retaliatory action against threatening Cambodian activity, aims to penetrate and destroy the opposing side's combat support structures and strategic supply routes.

The 2nd Army Region stressed that all missions were conducted in strict adherence to international law and the principles of self-defence under the UN Charter.

"Today, 8 December 2025, the 2nd Army Region retaliated against Cambodian military actions that posed a direct threat to Thailand's security, as well as the safety of the civilian population residing in the border areas," a spokesperson stated.



The military justified the operation by stating that tactical intelligence indicated the Cambodian side was moving heavy equipment, deploying combat forces, and preparing for supporting fire—actions that "threaten the stability and safety of the people in the border areas."

