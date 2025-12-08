Thai troops secure Prey Chan after First Army Area launches three-area operation

Thai forces secure Prey Chan village opposite Nong Ya Kaew after the First Army Area launches military operations in three border areas.

  • The First Army Area's Burapha Task Force has launched a military operation in three locations: Khlong Phaeng, Nong Ya Kaew, and Nong Chan.
  • Task Force 12 successfully took full control of Prey Chan village after facing intermittent mortar and small-arms fire.
  • After securing the village, troops began constructing barbed-wire defences as part of the operation's next phase.

A report from the First Army Area on Monday said the Burapha Task Force is currently conducting operations in three locations – Khlong Phaeng, Nong Ya Kaew and Nong Chan.

Troops have come under intermittent mortar and small-arms fire as they advance to secure the areas in line with their plan.

 

At about 5pm, Task Force 12 under the First Army Area succeeded in taking full control of Prey Chan village, on the opposite side of the border from Nong Ya Kaew, the report said. 

Troops then began laying barbed-wire defences in accordance with the next phase of the operation.

