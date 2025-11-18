Cambodia holds talks with Thailand on temporary boundary markers at Ban Nong Chan – Ban Nong Ya Kaew

Cambodian officials arrived in Thailand on Tuesday for a long-delayed meeting to prepare the installation of temporary boundary markers between Boundary Posts 42–47 in the Ban Nong Chan–Ban Nong Ya Kaew area of Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province. The meeting had initially been scheduled for November 17 but was postponed by one day as Cambodia had not completed its technical-certification documents.

At 8.54am, the Cambodian delegation — led by Sruoy Bora, head of the Cambodian operations group — crossed on foot through the Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo. The group of ten included survey officials, incident-resolution officers, border-affairs representatives, military delegates, and the deputy governor of O’Chrov district, Banteay Meanchey province. They proceeded to Rangers Company 1201 for the joint meeting with Thai authorities.

The Thai team was led by Col Kriangkrai Boontoem, head of the Thai operations team, along with Col Yutthaphon Sujarit, chief of the Thai–Cambodian Joint Boundary Field Survey and Demarcation Team at the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Hydrographic Department, Col Suphakrit Eksiri, head of the survey unit, representatives from the Aranyaprathet Special Task Force, the Burapha Task Force, Sa Kaeo provincial officials, and Naris Palkawong na Ayutthaya, district chief of Khok Sung.

Tuesday’s meeting focused on comparing and verifying technical data before conducting the joint survey and installing the temporary markers on the ground. If no issues arise, fieldwork is expected to begin on November 19, 2025.