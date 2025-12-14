Thai golf team makes history with four SEA Games golds

Thailand’s national golf team delivered a landmark performance at the 33rd SEA Games at Siam Country Club Rolling Hills (par 72) in Chonburi, sweeping all four gold medals across the men’s and women’s individual and team events.
It marked Thailand’s first clean sweep of the four golds in a decade, since the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.
Men’s golf: Pongsapak leads Thailand to individual and team gold
In the men’s individual event, Pongsapak Laopakdee set the pace from the opening day and finished on 21-under-par 267 to win gold, 11 strokes clear of the runner-up. Prin Sarasamut claimed bronze on 8-under-par 280.
In the men’s team event, Thailand — Pongsapak Laopakdee, Thanawin Lee, Warut Boonrod and Prin Sarasamut — posted a combined 33-under-par 831 to secure gold, finishing 20 strokes ahead of Indonesia.
Women’s golf: Prim charges past rivals to take individual gold
In the women’s individual event, Prim Prachnakorn produced a superb final round, firing a bogey-free 6-under-par 66 to surge into the lead and win gold on 9-under-par 279. Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul took silver on 3-under-par 285.
In the women’s team event, Thailand — Prim Prachnakorn, Pimpisa Rubrong and Kritchanya Kaopattanasakul — finished on 18-under-par 558, beating Singapore by 35 strokes to claim gold.
Overall, Thailand’s golf team ended the 33rd SEA Games with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze.