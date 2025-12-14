Thailand women sweep Indonesia 3–0 in volleyball to reach SEA Games final

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team, the 16-time defending SEA Games champions, powered into the final with a straight-sets win over Indonesia, 3–0 (25–15, 25–21, 25–15), in the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok on Sunday (December 14).
Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded a full-strength line-up led by captain Chatchu-on Moksri, alongside Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Wimonrat Thanapan, and libero Piyanut Pannoy.
The match unfolded largely as expected, with Thailand combining varied, clinical attacking options with solid defence to close it out without dropping a set, sealing their place in the gold-medal match.
Vietnam also advanced with a 3–0 win over the Philippines in the other semi-final.
Thailand will be chasing a 17th SEA Games gold medal and a 15th consecutive title defence.
The bronze-medal match between Indonesia and the Philippines will be played at 3pm on the same day.