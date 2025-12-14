Thailand women sweep Indonesia 3–0 in volleyball to reach SEA Games final

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2025

Thailand stayed on course for a 17th SEA Games women’s volleyball crown after brushing aside Indonesia 3–0 in semi-finals in Bangkok, setting up a title showdown with Vietnam.

  • Thailand's women's volleyball team defeated Indonesia 3-0 in the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games.
  • The victory was a straight-sets win with scores of 25–15, 25–21, and 25–15.
  • This win advances Thailand, the 16-time defending champions, to the gold-medal match against Vietnam.
  • Thailand will be competing for its 17th SEA Games gold medal and 15th consecutive title.

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team, the 16-time defending SEA Games champions, powered into the final with a straight-sets win over Indonesia, 3–0 (25–15, 25–21, 25–15), in the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok on Sunday (December 14).

Head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded a full-strength line-up led by captain Chatchu-on Moksri, alongside Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Wimonrat Thanapan, and libero Piyanut Pannoy.

The match unfolded largely as expected, with Thailand combining varied, clinical attacking options with solid defence to close it out without dropping a set, sealing their place in the gold-medal match.

Final: Thailand vs Vietnam

Vietnam also advanced with a 3–0 win over the Philippines in the other semi-final.

Thailand will be chasing a 17th SEA Games gold medal and a 15th consecutive title defence.

  • Date: Monday, (December 15)
  • Time: 5.30pm
  • Venue: Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

The bronze-medal match between Indonesia and the Philippines will be played at 3pm on the same day.

