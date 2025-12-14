Thailand women sweep Indonesia 3–0 in volleyball to reach SEA Games final

Final: Thailand vs Vietnam

Vietnam also advanced with a 3–0 win over the Philippines in the other semi-final.

Thailand will be chasing a 17th SEA Games gold medal and a 15th consecutive title defence.

Date: Monday, (December 15)

Time: 5.30pm

Venue: Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

The bronze-medal match between Indonesia and the Philippines will be played at 3pm on the same day.