Korat police seek tips on possible Cambodian-hired Russians

Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) police have asked the public to help report suspicious individuals after intelligence suggested foreign mercenaries, possibly Russian nationals hired from abroad, may have entered the area.

A banner posted on social media on Sunday evening (December 14) by Phonkrang Police Station in Phonkrang subdistrict, Mueang district, said Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police were seeking cooperation from residents — particularly in Mueang district — to stay alert and report any suspected individuals.