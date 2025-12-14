Korat police seek tips on possible Cambodian-hired Russians

Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) police have asked the public to help report suspicious individuals after intelligence suggested foreign mercenaries, possibly Russian nationals hired from abroad, may have entered the area.
A banner posted on social media on Sunday evening (December 14) by Phonkrang Police Station in Phonkrang subdistrict, Mueang district, said Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police were seeking cooperation from residents — particularly in Mueang district — to stay alert and report any suspected individuals.
Police said members of the public who notice foreigners staying in resorts, guesthouses, hotels or rental homes under suspicious circumstances should immediately contact Phonkrang Police Station on 044-918600 or call the police hotline 191 so officers can swiftly check the information.
Separately, the Royal Thai Air Force also asked the public to watch for unusual drone activity. Anyone spotting a suspicious drone operator, or drone flights in restricted areas, was urged to call the Air Force hotline 1374 or 191 immediately.