Cambodia may be committing war crimes by detaining Thais at Poipet: Royal Thai Army says

Cambodia’s actions at the Poipet checkpoint, clearly aimed at obstructing the return to Thailand of several thousand Thai nationals, have raised serious concern.

Royal Thai Army Spokesperson, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, said such conduct could amount to the unlawful detention of civilians or be akin to taking civilians hostage.

He warned it could be viewed internationally as illegal confinement and a violation of fundamental human rights, particularly the right and freedom to return to one’s own country.