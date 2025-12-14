Cambodia may be committing war crimes by detaining Thais at Poipet: Royal Thai Army says

Cambodia’s actions at the Poipet checkpoint, clearly aimed at obstructing the return to Thailand of several thousand Thai nationals, have raised serious concern.
Royal Thai Army Spokesperson, Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, said such conduct could amount to the unlawful detention of civilians or be akin to taking civilians hostage.
He warned it could be viewed internationally as illegal confinement and a violation of fundamental human rights, particularly the right and freedom to return to one’s own country.
He added that the actions could also breach international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention of August 12, 1949, on the protection of civilians in time of war, as well as its Additional Protocols and the 1977 protocols relating to the protection of victims of international armed conflicts.
Those involved in any unlawful detention of civilians, he said, could be considered liable for war crimes under international law.
As Cambodia is a party to the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, it is bound by international legal obligations to comply strictly, including facilitating the swift return of several thousand Thai nationals at the Poipet checkpoint, to avoid violations of international law and universal human rights principles.