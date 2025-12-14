Stop the firing, not just talk of a ceasefire: Thai foreign minister tells Cambodia

Speaking about his discussions on the border situation with Vietnam’s foreign minister, Le Hoai Trung, Sihasak said Vietnam understood what was happening and favoured a peaceful settlement and de-escalation.

He added that progress depended on Cambodia’s readiness to act, saying recent events showed a gap between its words and behaviour.

He pointed to Cambodia’s BM-21 rocket fire into Thai territory, which he said resulted in civilian deaths and multiple injuries, and questioned whether Cambodia was truly prepared to stop.

Sihasak said those urging an end to the fighting, especially the United States, needed to understand the situation as it actually stood, including how Thai people and Thailand felt about the ongoing attacks.

He also insisted Thailand’s concerns were real, including incidents involving landmines, which he said were not accidents.

If there were to be a ceasefire, he said, both sides would have to prove sincerity through concrete steps.